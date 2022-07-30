Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class

The Steelers announced the addition of four more members to their Hall of Honor as part of Pittsburgh's Back Together Saturday celebration.

The four new members selected from Pittsburgh's storied history include tight end Heath Miller, offensive guard Sam Davis, halfback/right end Ray Mathews and broadcaster Myron Cope.

"We started this (Hall of Honor) with the idea there would be players and others that aren't going to be recognized in Canton but deserve this kind of recognition," Steelers president Art Rooney II said, via the team's website. "I think this group really fits that description in terms of people that made great contributions. Wanted to make sure that people like this are recognized."

Miller, who retired most recently of the honorees following the 2015 season, played 11 years for the Steelers after joining them as a first-round pick in the 2005 draft. He earned two Pro Bowl nods and was a member of the Super Bowl XL and XLIII championship teams. His 168 regular-season games played are the most by a tight end in team history. He retired with 592 receptions, 6,569 receiving yards and 45 touchdowns.

"I am still wrapping my mind around it a little bit," Miller said. "The Steelers organization starts with the Rooney family, but it was built through so many great, iconic players throughout the history of the NFL. As I was playing, Coach (Mike) Tomlin talked about the standard all the time. I just wanted to make people who wore the black and gold before us proud and live up to their expectations. To even be mentioned with them is special."

Davis, who died in 2019 at the age of 75, entered the league as an undrafted rookie and rose to the rank of offensive team captain for much of his career. He played 13 NFL seasons -- all with Pittsburgh -- and was a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams in the Steel City.

Mathews played for the Steelers from 1951-59 and reached two Pro Bowls. He amassed 230 receptions for 3,919 yards and 34 TDs in his time with Pittsburgh.

Cope endeared himself to the Pittsburgh faithful as a radio color commentator calling Steelers games from 1970 to 2004. He died at 79 in 2008. As famous as his voice his, his legacy will last even beyond that -- Hope was the creator of the Terrible Towel.