Steelers and Patriots heading in wrong direction down the stretch

The Patriots are still in the driver's seat in the AFC East, but a third loss in the last four weeks begs the question: What happened to New England's defense? When Chad Henne throws 53 passes for 335 yards and two scores -- and New England gets one sack -- that spells trouble. The Patriots could sure use Richard Seymour, whom they traded to the Raiders at the start of the season. Seymour led the Patriots with eight sacks last season. This season, New England has only 20 sacks, tied with St. Louis for fourth fewest in the NFL.