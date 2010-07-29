Steelers agree to two-year deal with free-agent OT Adams

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Flozell Adams on a two-year contract Thursday, according to a league source.
Adams, 35, visited the Steelers in late June and took a physical. He would replace right tackle Willie Colon, who is out for the season after tearing his right Achilles' tendon during an offseason workout.
Pittsburgh coaches are determining the best fit for Adams, according to a source. The Steelers won a Super Bowl with left tackle Max Starks playing on the right side, and it could be the case that Adams, a longtime stalwart at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, will be on that side in Pittsburgh.
The Cowboys released Adams early this offseason to avoid paying his $6.5 million salary for 2010, and though his pay has declined with age, he was seen as many as the best tackle on the market. At least four teams had interest in Adams, who had been seeking a deal in the $3 million-to-$4 million range per season.