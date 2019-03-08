Around the NFL

Steelers agree to trade OT Marcus Gilbert to Cardinals

Published: Mar 08, 2019 at 05:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals found an upgrade for their offensive line.

The Cards have agreed to acquire offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. ESPN first reported the swap.

Earlier in the day, Gilbert tweeted his goodbye to the only organization he's known in eight NFL seasons.

The low compensation signals the Steelers were ready to release Gilbert had they not found a trade partner. Pittsburgh sheds $4.9 million in the trade. Gilbert is entering the last season of his contract.

The deal comes a day after the Steelersinvested heavily elsewhere on their offensive line.

The pickup could be a massive steal for the Cardinals, who saw a revolving door at both offensive tackle spots in 2018.

If healthy, Gilbert remains one of the better right tackles in the NFL and should help boost one of the worst blocking units in the league last season.

Health, however, has been an issue for the 31-year-old the past two seasons. He missed 11 games in 2018 due to a knee issue. In 2017 he missed time due to a hamstring injury and was suspended four games late in the season for violating the league policy against performance-enhancing substances.

Taking a flyer that Gilbert will be healthy and motivated in his new landing spot is a good gamble by the Cards.

Now the bajillion-dollar question: Which quarterback will he be blocking for?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 seasons, set to become youth mentor

Tight end Lee Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, is retiring from the league and is now set to be a youth mentor at the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center that he's opening in Knoxville, Tennessee. 
news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
news

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Vikings working to hire Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

The Vikings are entering the final stages with the front-runner for their vacant general manager position. Minnesota is working to hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears hire Chiefs exec Ryan Poles as new general manager

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has accepted the Chicago Bears' general manager job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

McDermott: No decision on possible Brian Daboll replacement will be made without Josh Allen

Brian Daboll is again a hot name in the head coaching carousel and it seems somewhat likely he could leave. If Bills HC Sean McDermott has to hire a replacement, star QB Josh Allen will have a say on who it is.
news

Andy Reid empathizes with Bills after overtime loss: 'I wouldn't be opposed' to OT rules change

The finish to the most thrilling Divisional Round in ages might have been the only letdown from the entire weekend, with the Chiefs and Bills engaging in a battle that has generated as much discourse about overtime rules as the epic game itself.
news

LaFleur: Packers 'hopeful' to retain 'best receiver in the league' Davante Adams before free agency

Much of the immediate questions following Green Bay's Divisional Round exit centered on the future of Aaron Rodgers. Lost in the shuffle was Rodgers' most important and trustworthy target, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, who is headed toward free agency in the spring unless he and the Packers can come to an agreement on a new deal.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW