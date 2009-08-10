Steelers address injuries along line by signing center Stepanovich

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, thin at center due to two injuries, have signed former Arizona Cardinals center Alex Stepanovich.
Justin Hartwig has been bothered by a toe injury since training camp started July 31, and Darnell Stapleton is expected to be out for several weeks following left knee surgery. Stapleton, who began camp as the starting right guard, was the backup center last season.
The 6-foot-4, 296-pound Stepanovich was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2004 and spent three seasons with them before playing for Cincinnati in 2007 and Atlanta in 2008. He has played in 46 NFL games, making 34 starts.
