Around the NFL

Steelers activate Bud Dupree, place Wheaton on IR

Published: Nov 19, 2016 at 06:27 AM

One pass rusher out, one pass rusher in.

The Pittsburgh Steelers swapped injured defensive end Cameron Heyward for second-year pass rusher Bud Dupree on Saturday, officially placing the former on injured reserve while activating the latter.

Dupree missed the entire preseason and spent the first nine games of the 2016 season on IR after undergoing surgery to fix a core muscle tear. The outside linebacker took first-team reps in practice this week and was hopeful to play on Sunday against the Browns. Dupree had a promising rookie campaign in 2015, tallying four sacks and 26 tackles in five starts and 16 games.

Pittsburgh also placed wide receiver Markus Wheaton on injured reserve on Saturday. The wideout has been dealing with a shoulder injury and hasn't played since Week 5. Dupree's return means Wheaton will miss the remainder of the season.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense has gotten along just fine without Wheaton, using Eli Rogers and Sammie Coates more often across from Antonio Brown. But depth at the position may become an issue as the weather turns and Pittsburgh seeks to grind out an AFC North title.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

James Proche wants to 'quiet the noise' regarding Ravens receiver position

Questions abound in regard to the Baltimore WR corps, but wideout James Proche is looking to step up in his third seasons and shut down the negative chatter concerning his position group.

news

Jarvis Landry: 'It's been a breath of fresh air to be back home' in New Orleans

Joining the New Orleans Saints for his first week of OTAs, wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday he's preparing to play his role within the offense.

news

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence's sack comments: 'Sorry to tell him, he's never getting that back'

DeMarcus Lawrence generated three sacks while playing just seven games in 2021 due to injury while Micah Parsons netted 13 as a rookie playing multiple spots in the Cowboys formation.

news

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's arm strength have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason.

news

Niners center Alex Mack retiring after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowls

Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL following a 13-year career that saw him emerge as one of the premier centers over the past decade.

news

Frank Gore, NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, retiring on one-day contract with 49ers after 16-season career

Frank Gore, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher, is officially retiring Thursday and will sign a ceremonial contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore rushed for 1,000 yards in a season nine times and ends his prolific career with 100 all-purpose touchdowns.

news

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

After 17 seasons in the NFL, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 2

Offensive lineman Alex Mack and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a reworked deal that drops his base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million this season and his 2022 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

EA Sports reveals new 'Madden NFL 23' gameplay features, including new FieldSENSE

On Thursday, EA Sports revealed brand new gameplay features in the upcoming "Madden NFL 23." Chief among them is "a new foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay" the company has dubbed FieldSENSE.

news

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman adding 'some things that are new' to Ravens offense for Lamar Jackson to learn

When Lamar Jackson eventually joins his teammates for offseason workouts, he'll have some new things to work on. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Wednesday that he's tweaked about 20% of the offense ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Niners general manager John Lynch: 'I'd be a fool to trade' Deebo Samuel

Asked directly during a Dwight Clark Legacy series event if star wide receiver Deebo Samuel would be traded, 49ers general manager John Lynch reiterated his plans to hang on to one of his best players.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW