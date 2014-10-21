Stedman Bailey's trick punt return TD is best of Week 7

Published: Oct 21, 2014 at 01:20 PM

In a week chock full of history and a rookie's coming-out party, the top spot of Week 7's Top 10 "Performance Moments of the Week" presented by Bridgestone goes to some bold special-teams trickeration.

Facing the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, the St. Louis Rams needed something to gain an edge. Thusly, coach Jeff Fisher studied 'Hawks punter Jon Ryan during the week and prepared for a trick punt return, with nine players drifting to the left and two -- including Stedman Bailey -- going to the right, where the punt fell. Just about everyone (even the camera operators!) fell for Tavon Austin's gambit -- a faux fair catch coupled with him falling down -- giving Bailey an open field en route to a 90-yard score.

But Fisher and his Rams didn't stop there. In the fourth quarter, St. Louis faced fourth-and-3 from its 18-yard line. Punter Johnny Hekker lined up, took a step as if he was about to boot the ball and found running back Benny Cunningham in the left flat for a 19-yard play to convert, extending the Rams' drive and burning more time for the Seahawks, bereft of a timeout. This late-game gamble by Fisher placed him at No. 3 spot.

Also making the countdown: Peyton Manning broke Brett Favre's all-time passing touchdown record, notching No. 509 to Demaryius Thomas. ... Bills wideout Sammy Watkins had his best game yet, capped by a late, game-winning 2-yard touchdown grab. ... Seahawks third-year tight end Cooper Helfert and Russell Wilson for a gorgeous 19-yard touchdown catch that brought Seattle within two points (after a failed two-point conversion attempt) in the fourth quarter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

