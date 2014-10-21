Stedman Bailey's trick punt return TD is best of Week 7

But Fisher and his Rams didn't stop there. In the fourth quarter, St. Louis faced fourth-and-3 from its 18-yard line. Punter Johnny Hekker lined up, took a step as if he was about to boot the ball and found running back Benny Cunningham in the left flat for a 19-yard play to convert, extending the Rams' drive and burning more time for the Seahawks, bereft of a timeout. This late-game gamble by Fisher placed him at No. 3 spot.