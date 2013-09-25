Stay the course with Arian Foster

M.F.: Ouch. The problem here is that all three of these players are buy-low candidates, which means their individual value is on the decline. As a result, you're not likely to get fair market value in a trade. There is some good news with Spiller, who left last week's game with an injured thigh - not an injured knee - and is expected to be available for an upcoming contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Much like fantasy leaguers who have Foster, you would need a ton of depth at running back to bench Spiller as long as he's active. You can go out and grab Jason Snelling or Jacquizz Rodgers to at least help out while Jackson is out - both runners performed well in a loss to the Miami Dolphins - but can you trade a runner whose return date is uncertain? I'm not so sure. As for Ridley, he's fallen to risk-reward status as a No. 2 running back after losing carries to LeGarrette Blount last week. Keep in mind, though, that a lot of those carries came in the fourth quarter when the Patriots were looking to kill the clock. Next up is a contest with the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed 14.67 fantasy points per game to running backs.