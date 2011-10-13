Statuses of Browns' Haden, Mack remain up in the air

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden and center Alex Mack didn't practice again Thursday, increasing the chances that they might not play Sunday at Oakland.
Haden, who sprained his left knee Oct. 2 against Tennessee, did rehab and received treatment while the team practiced.
Mack, who's still recovering from an Oct. 3 appendectomy after unknowingly playing with symptoms of appendicitis against the Titans, was on the field but didn't participate in practice for the third time this week.
Browns coach Pat Shurmur said both players are progressing, adding that there's still a chance both could play against the Raiders even if they don't practice this week. Browns defensive coordinator Dick Jauron said "it would be a big blow" if Haden, Cleveland's top defensive back, can't play.
Meanwhile, the Browns will pay injured defensive end Marcus Benard the rest of his salary for this season following his motorcycle accident, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The team wasn't obligated to continue paying Benard because he suffered a non-football-related injury when he broke his hand and sustained other undisclosed injuries Monday. However, the Browns will pay Benard roughly the $370,000 he's still due this season, said the person who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because of privacy laws. Benard's base salary this season is $525,000.
Benard, whom police said was driving "at a high rate of speed" and crossed four lanes before crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail, was charged Tuesday with driving under suspension and reckless operation. He is due in court on Oct. 18.
It's not yet known how long Benard will be sidelined, though the team might choose to put him on season-ending injured reserve.
Shurmur said Benard would be released from the Cleveland Clinic later Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.