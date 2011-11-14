Status of Eagles QB Vick uncertain after two broken ribs

The Philadelphia Eagles dropped a painful home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. More painful might be injuries to several starters, including quarterback Michael Vick.
Eagles coach Andy Reid said during his weekly Monday news conference that Vick suffered two broken lower ribs on the second play of Sunday's game. Vick played the entire game, with the exception of one play during the fourth quarter when he was replaced by Vince Young after taking a shot from Cardinals linebacker Paris Lennon.
"He didn't say anything, not a word. He's a tough nut," Reid said. "He said he really just blanked it out and played is kind of what he said, and really didn't think twice about it."
Reid wouldn't say whether or not Vick would practice on Wednesday, and left open his status for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Vick struggled most of the game, completing 16 of 34 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions. Reid conceded the injury "probably had something to do with it."
Vick said he didn't think the injury affected his play Sunday.
"Maybe it was selfish to stay out there but it wasn't affecting me. Just compounding hits started to take a toll on me. I've got to start to realize maybe I can't do it all sometimes," Vick said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Vick told the paper the injury was very painful and he would take it "day by day" but sounded unsure if he could play against the Giants.
The Eagles also lost wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who left on two different occasions with shoulder and hamstring injuries. Reid said the shoulder injury was the more serious of the two issues.
Reid added cornerback Dominique Rogers-Cromartie is "going to struggle" to return against the Giants. According to The Inquirer, Rogers-Cromartie said he also has torn ligaments in the ankle in addition to his high sprain.