Stats show safety rules to protect QB have led to increased offense

Published: Jan 19, 2015 at 04:43 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The New York Times looked at how NFL defenses have been put on the defensive with so many player-safety rules that have been created to protect the quarterback, talking to NFL Network's Steve Mariucci about retired quarterback Brett Favre.
  • The Associated Press covered how former NFL coach Tony Dungy still believes in the Rooney Rule, which mandates teams to interview minorities for key positions, even if NFL clubs violate the spirit of the rule.
  • The Aberdeen, South Dakota, News reported that the state's high school coaches are seeking clarity after last week's announcement by the state high school athletics governing body that it will adopt a tougher concussion protocol.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

