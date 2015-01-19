Stats show safety rules to protect QB have led to increased offense

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The New York Times looked at how NFL defenses have been put on the defensive with so many player-safety rules that have been created to protect the quarterback, talking to NFL Network's Steve Mariucci about retired quarterback Brett Favre.
- The Associated Press covered how former NFL coach Tony Dungy still believes in the Rooney Rule, which mandates teams to interview minorities for key positions, even if NFL clubs violate the spirit of the rule.
- WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia, reported on Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ben Garland, who has already returned to his other job with the Air National Guard.
- Entrepreneur magazine profiled former NFL offensive tackle Adam Terry, who opened two Power Train franchises after he retired.
- A guest column in the The Washington Post discussed what NFL players can learn about concussions from women.
- AL.com previewed the player evaluation process that begins as players arrived this weekend in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl.
- BaltimoreRavens.com detailed that Ravens coach John Harbaugh told Baltimore players to be very aware of their offseason conduct after the team's player-conduct problems last year.
- TWC News in Rochester, New York, featured some sports concussion technology that was unveiled at the RIT campus.
- WSAZ-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, profiled a high school student who is lobbying for changes to the state's concussion laws after suffering six head injuries during athletic competition.
- The Aberdeen, South Dakota, News reported that the state's high school coaches are seeking clarity after last week's announcement by the state high school athletics governing body that it will adopt a tougher concussion protocol.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor