Statistical model: Get ready for Pats-Vikings in Super Bowl LII

Unlike my predictions from the last two years, which differed from popular opinion (in one or both conferences), this year's primary Super Bowl predictions are a bit less surprising. For the second year in a row, the Patriots are in a tier of their own and will be tough to beat. The Vikings have the highest rank among NFC teams, but the Saints are a very close second. Perhaps the most surprising result is the rating for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the top NFC seed but lost Carson Wentz late in the season, and are rated slightly below three other teams in their conference. (For those keeping track, the combined score of model V2.0 through Super Bowl LI, as defined in detail last year, is now nine out of a possible 10, which means that of the 10 teams that participated in the last five Super Bowls, the model identified nine teams correctly with either the primary or secondary picks for each conference.)