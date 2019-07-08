State of the Franchise: QB question lingers over retooled Giants

Get production from the WR corps? Beckham was targeted 119 times last season in 12 games. That workload will have to be spread around. Sterling Shepard, who signed a four-year extension with the Giants this offseason, had 102 targets last year and caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns. He lined up in the slot for 55% of his routes last season, but he could end up getting kicked outside more because free-agent addition Golden Tate is one of the top slot receivers in the game. And he ran more than 70% of his routes from the slot last year, too. And then you have tight end Evan Engram, who figures into the mix, as well. That might be one of the problems. You have two slot receivers and a tight end who is probably best suited to line up in the slot. I wouldn't be so critical of moving Beckham if the team seemed to have a plan for replacing him. I like Tate, but you already had a budding stud in the slot with Shepard. It's like if your oven broke, but instead of replacing it, you added a second microwave oven. You already had one of those. What good is another one? Perhaps rookie Darius Slayton or Broncos castoff Cody Latimer can step up on the outside.