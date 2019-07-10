State of the Franchise: High stakes for title-caliber Cowboys

Quarterback: Dak Prescott. Like Garrett, Prescott is in an unenviable position of being the Cowboys' quarterback. Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman are already in the Hall of Fame. You can debate whether Tony Romo deserves a bust in Canton. But even if he doesn't make the Hall, he's already become this generation's version of John Madden on the CBS telecasts. So there are a lot of expectations that come with being quarterback of the Cowboys. It's like being the Ben Solo/Kylo Ren of football. Think about that poor kid. His parents are General Leia and Han Solo. Heroes from the Outer Rim to Corellia. And his uncle is Luke Skywalker. Pretty much anything outside of blowing up the Death Star is not going to work. So, yeah, there's a high standard for Prescott, just as a general job description, and he might be on the verge of getting that huge contract extension a lot of quarterbacks are getting these days. Prescott, who's in the final year of his rookie deal, is 32-16 as starter of the Cowboys. A QB from his draft class that plays for a division rival -- Carson Wentz -- just got a huge extension worth $128 million. And Prescott seems to love being the quarterback of the Cowboys and would like to continue in that role for a long time.