Analysis

State of the Franchise: Bengals a sneaky sleeper in 2019?

Published: Jun 11, 2019 at 06:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

[Empty Body]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Bucky Brooks sorts the 2022 NFL Draft class into All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. Where do Kyle Hamilton and Drake London land? Plus, five prospects who can outperform their draft position.

news

NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000

This millennium has now seen 22 QB draft classes enter the NFL. How do they stack up against each other? Where does the 2021 class debut? Marc Sessler ranks them all!

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Commanders pick QB Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe is the only QB selected in Round 7 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which NFC East team takes the Western Kentucky passer?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 5: Chiefs take TE with pick acquired from Titans

In Round 5 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft, the Chiefs use a pick acquired in an earlier trade with the Titans to bring in a new pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic first kicker off the board

The Jaguars lead off Round 6 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft by taking the first kicker off the board -- Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Zamir White, Brian Robinson among five RBs picked

Five running backs come off the board in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's 2022 seven-round mock draft, including Georgia's Zamir White and Alabama's Brian Robinson.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 4: WR David Bell, CB Kalon Barnes among Ravens' five selections

In his seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees the Ravens addressing several needs with their NFL-most five fourth-round picks, including receiver and cornerback.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Cowboys, Steelers trade up

In Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees the Cowboys and Steelers trading up in Round 1. Does Pittsburgh go QB? Which prospect does Dallas target?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Bears select WR Treylon Burks with first of two picks

The Bears get Justin Fields another pass-catcher at No. 39 overall in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2022 draft.

news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in top 10

In his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew projects a pair of trades to shake up the first round. Plus, FOUR quarterbacks come off the board in the top 10.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top cornerback prospects

Can Derek Stingley Jr. provide the kind of NFL impact we've seen from 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Deebo Samuel requests trade: 10 potential landing spots for San Francisco 49ers' star wide receiver

In yet another dramatic development at the receiver position, Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Where could the All-Pro wideout end up? Kevin Patra spotlights 10 potential landing spots.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW