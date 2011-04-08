State lawmakers to consider bill for new Vikings stadium

The Vikings have sought state assistance to build a new stadium for about a decade; their lease at the Metrodome ends after the 2011 season, and team officials have said the nearly 30-year-old venue is no longer sufficiently profitable. The collapse of the Metrodome's roof last December added urgency to the Vikings' pleas, and supporters have raised concerns that failure by the state to help pay for a new stadium could result in the team's relocation.