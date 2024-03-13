 Skip to main content
Advertising

State attorney drops misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Published: Mar 13, 2024 at 02:08 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones is no longer facing a domestic battery charge.

The state attorney's office dropped the misdemeanor Tuesday, saying it "declines to prosecute this defendant for these charges." Jones had been scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

Jones got into a custody argument with the mother of his child in mid-November and left fingernail scratches on her neck, according to police. Parts of the report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were redacted.

The woman told deputies she was visiting Jones and his family when Jones got upset because she was taking their child back to Orlando. Police observed "several small scratches" on the woman's neck that were "consistent with marks from a fingernail," according to the report.

The woman provided a written statement, and Jones was arrested. He spent the night in the Duval County Jail and was released the following day on a $2,503 bond.

Jones missed eight games last season because of knee and hamstring injuries. He finished with 34 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns. He has 287 catches for 3,028 yards and 18 TDs in a seven-year NFL career spanning Buffalo, Oakland, Las Vegas and Jacksonville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press.

Related Content

news

Chargers releasing WR Mike Williams after seven seasons

The Chargers are releasing wide receiver Mike Williams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources.
news

Jets acquiring RT Morgan Moses from Ravens in trade

Morgan Moses is returning to Florham Park. The Ravens are trading the veteran offensive lineman to the Jets , per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
news

Jason Kelce jokes he regrets retirement after Eagles signing of RB Saquon Barkley

Could Jason Kelce be regretting his decision to retire after a flurry of high-profile free-agent signings such as Saquon Barkley? Kelce joked this week that he has no plans to unretire -- despite a potential big year for the Eagles in 2024.
news

Chiefs' Chris Jones to keep chasing 'greatness' after record deal: No amount of money will change me

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones inked his ginormous new contract following his third Super Bowl victory. The 29-year-old said Tuesday that he never had designs on leaving K.C.