State attorney drops misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Jaguars WR Zay Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones is no longer facing a domestic battery charge.

The state attorney's office dropped the misdemeanor Tuesday, saying it "declines to prosecute this defendant for these charges." Jones had been scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

Jones got into a custody argument with the mother of his child in mid-November and left fingernail scratches on her neck, according to police. Parts of the report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were redacted.

The woman told deputies she was visiting Jones and his family when Jones got upset because she was taking their child back to Orlando. Police observed "several small scratches" on the woman's neck that were "consistent with marks from a fingernail," according to the report.

The woman provided a written statement, and Jones was arrested. He spent the night in the Duval County Jail and was released the following day on a $2,503 bond.