Starting quarterback McNabb returns to Eagles' lineup

Published: Oct 11, 2009 at 08:05 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Donovan McNabb returned to the starting lineup for the Philadelphia Eagles against Tampa Bay on Sunday after missing two games with a broken rib.

Backup Kevin Kolb and Michael Vick both were active for the game, meaning Vick can be used in any role at any time.

Eagles wide receiver Kevin Curtis missed his second straight game with a knee injury. Rookie Jeremy Maclin started in his place.

Other Philadelphia inactives were defensive tackle Trevor Laws, free safety Quintin Demps, linebacker Joe Mays, guards Todd Herremans and Mike McGlynn, wideout Brandon Gibson and defensive end Jason Babin.

The Buccaneers' inactives were running back Earnest Graham, safety Corey Lynch, center Jeff Faine, offensive lineman Marc Dile and Demar Dotson and defensive linemen Dre Moore and Kyle Moore.

