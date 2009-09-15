Starting linemen Hardwick, Vasquez injured in win over Raiders

Published: Sep 15, 2009 at 11:25 AM

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers go into their home opener against Baltimore with concerns on the offensive line after center Nick Hardwick and rookie right guard Louis Vasquez were injured in Monday night's win at Oakland.

Hardwick sprained his left ankle and Vasquez sprained a knee in the 24-20 comeback win, San Diego's 12th straight against its biggest rival. Running back LaDainian Tomlinson also sprained an ankle.

Coach Norv Turner said Tuesday that Hardwick, Vasquez and Tomlinson aren't expected to practice Wednesday as the Chargers begin preparing for the Ravens.

The Chargers were down to five healthy offensive linemen Monday night, which forced left tackle Marcus McNeill to stay in the game after he rolled an ankle.

