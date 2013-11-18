Start your WRs against Joe Haden at your own risk

So, what does all this mean? This isn't to suggest you should automatically sit your WR1 if he happens to be going against Haden, but it isn't a bad idea to temper your expectations substantially in that situation. The Browns have the Steelers at home this week, and Antonio Brown has been on a tear lately, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in each of his last two games and also scoring a pair of TDs against the Lions. The Browns and Steelers have yet to meet this season, but I'm confident in predicting Haden will keep him out of the end zone and somewhere south of 60 yards this week. Don't say I didn't warn you when you're scratching your head and looking at Brown's paltry sum in next week's box score.