Start Palmer over Dalton? Week 8's toughest calls

Both of these running backs represent the "next man up" in their respective running games, but neither inspire a ton of confidence. McFadden had a nice 152-yard rushing game in Week 7 on 29 carries, but he backed into the job in many ways. He'd seen just 37 total carries in the previous five games. Run DMC was named the starter ... for now. Similarly, Alfred Blue seemed to be the rusher of choice in Houston when Arian Foster went down at the start of the season. We hope that holds true this time around, but there is still the specter of Chris Polk hanging around waiting to take snaps. I'd give the nod to McFadden because I have a little more faith in the Dallas offense -- especially if he can hold onto the job long enough for Tony Romo to return.