Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 2

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Arian Foster will not be featured in this column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
DeSean Jackson vs. San Diego Chargers: Jackson is trending up in the offense of new coach Chip Kelly, especially after his 104-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Washington Redskins. And while I'm still not sold that he'll return to elite status, Jackson is a strong option against the Chargers in what could turn into a very high-scoring contest. (Maximum value: High-WR2)
Start 'em
Pierre Garcon at Green Bay Packers: Garcon posted a solid seven catches last week against the Eagles, but his 64 yards (6.4 fantasy points) in standard leagues wasn't at all eye-popping. Regardless, owners should still keep him active -- even if it's as just a No. 3 wide receiver -- against a Packers defense that allowed 13 catches, 208 yards and one touchdown to Anquan Boldin in Week 1. (Maximum value: Mid-WR2)
Steve Smith at Buffalo Bills: The Bills have one of the most fantasy-friendly defenses in the league, making Smith an attractive option. Last week, Buffalo allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wideouts including two touchdowns to Julian Edelman. With DBs Jairus Byrd and Stephon Gilmore out of action, the Bills will continue to be vulnerable as a pass defense. (Maximum value: Mid-WR2)
Dwayne Bowe vs. Dallas Cowboys: Bowe was invisible in the stat sheets last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but owners should continue to start him as a No. 3 wideout with No. 2 potential against the Cowboys. Their defense allowed three different wideouts to post 100-plus yards last week including one, Victor Cruz, who found the end zone three times. (Maximum value: Mid-WR2)
Sleeper alert -- Marlon Brown vs. Cleveland Browns: This is a deep sleeper, but Brown is on the fantasy radar now that he's starting opposite Torrey Smith. With CB Joe Haden focusing on Smith, don't be shocked if Brown is targeted more than a few times in this AFC North battle. As a result, owners desperate for a third wideout or flex starter should take notice. (Maximum value: Low-WR3)
Sit of the week
Roddy White vs. St. Louis Rams: White is dealing with the effects of a high ankle sprain, which limited him to just two catches in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He tweeted that fantasy owners should be careful starting him this week if he's unable to practice, which is enough to raise red flags. White is a risk as long as his ankle remains an issue. (Maximum value: High-WR2)
Sit 'em
Steve Johnson vs. Carolina Panthers: Johnson scored a touchdown in a last-second loss against the New England Patriots, but he failed to produce double-digit fantasy points in standard leagues. With an inexperienced quarterback in EJ Manuel under center and a tough matchup against the Panthers next, Johnson is no lock to produce a solid stat line. (Maximum value: Low-WR3)
Greg Jennings at Chicago Bears: Jennings came with all kinds of risk after signing with the Vikings, and his weak performance in Week 1 did nothing but further concerns. Next he faces the Bears, who have held Jennings to just one total touchdown in their last five meetings. He has also recorded 60-plus yards just once in six career games in Chitown. (Maximum value: Low-WR3)
Mike Williams vs. New Orleans Saints: If you're thinking of starting Williams against the Saints, you might want to think again. He has averaged fewer than 65 yards in six career games against them and has never had a reception of 25-plus yards. What's more, Williams has failed to post a single touchdown in his last four games against this NFC South opponent. (Maximum value: Low-WR3)
Owners beware -- Anquan Boldin at Seattle Seahawks: Let's face it -- you're not sitting Boldin after he went off against the Packers. However, you might want to temper expectations. In 2012, no team allowed fewer fantasy points to wideouts at home than the Seahawks. That includes Michael Crabtree, who scored 6.5 points against them in Week 16. (Maximum value: High-WR2)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!