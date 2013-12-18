Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 16

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Antonio Brown at Green Bay Packers: Championship week is the time to stick with your studs, and Brown fits the bill in a plus matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Green Bay's defense has surrendered the fifth-most yards (740) and the fifth-most fantasy points (26.6 PPG) to opposing wide receiver over the last four weekends. (Maximum value: High WR1)
Targets/Touches: Wright. Now.
Jason Smith likes what Kendall Wright's future holds. He's also pretty big on Wright's current fantasy value. More ...
Start 'em
Keenan Allen vs. Oakland Raiders: Allen has been one of the hottest wide receivers in fantasy football, scoring a combined 53.8 fantasy points over the last four weeks. He should remain active in a plus matchup against the Raiders, who gave up 115 yards, one touchdown and 17.5 fantasy points to Allen in their first meeting of the year. (Maximum value: Mid WR1)
Pierre Garcon vs. Dallas Cowboys: It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that starting offensive skill position players against the Cowboys is a smart move right now. Their defense has been dreadful over the last few weeks, and Garcon will no doubt look to exploit what is a porous secondary in this important NFC East matchup. (Maximum value: High WR1)
Mike Wallace at Buffalo Bills: Wallace has been tough to trust this season, but he is on a hot streak with 14-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. This week he heads to Buffalo, where the Bills have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points (25.7 PPG) to wide receivers this season. Consider Wallace a nice No. 3 option. (Maximum value: High WR2)
Sleeper alert - Kendall Wright at Jacksonville Jaguars: Wright has lacked a consistent level of production in standard formats, but he is coming off a 15-point performance in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He's a viable No. 3 option with added value in PPR leagues against the Jaguars, who have allowed 17 touchdowns to wide receivers. (Maximum value: High WR2)
Sit of the week
Roddy White at San Francisco 49ers (Mon.): White appears to be closer to 100 percent, but owners in standard leagues have to be concerned about this week's matchup against the Niners on "Monday Night Football." San Francisco has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points (14.8 PPG) to opposing wide receivers over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Waiver wire: Can you Doug it?
Looking for wide receiver help? Michael Fabiano spies Doug Baldwin among his top waiver wire picks for Week 16. More ...
Sit 'em
Marques Colston at Carolina Panthers: Colston has been hot in recent contests, but beware this matchup. This week's NFC South battle will be in Carolina, where the Panthers defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points (14.4 PPG) to wide receivers. Colston also has not scored against the Panthers in their last five road meetings. (Maximum value: High WR2)
Greg Jennings at Cincinnati Bengals: Jennings went off last week, posting 163 yards, one touchdown and 22.3 fantasy points in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it's still tough to start him against the Bengals in what will be a tough road battle. Also keep in mind that Jennings has scored double digits twice since Week 4. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Hakeem Nicks at Detroit Lions: A massive disappointment in fantasy land, Nicks has failed to score a touchdown and is a meager 50th in points among wide receivers in 2013. So even with a favorable matchup on paper and the potential absence of Victor Cruz (concussion, knee), there's no way for fantasy owners to trust Nicks this weekend. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Owners beware - Larry Fitzgerald at Seattle Seahawks: If Fitzgerald (concussion) is cleared for Week 16, he'll be tough to bench. Just keep in mind that the Seahawks have given up the second-fewest fantasy points (12.5 PPG) to wideouts on their home field. What's more, Fitzgerald has had a mere 19 yards in his last two games against them. (Maximum value: Low WR1)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to _**@MichaelFabiano**_ or send a question via **Facebook**!