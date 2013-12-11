Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 15

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
DeSean Jackson at Minnesota Vikings: Jackson has scored double-digit fantasy points just once in his last three games, but owners should still keep him active in a plus matchup against the Vikings. Their defense has surrendered the third-most fantasy points (29.4 PPG) to opposing wide receivers at home, so start Jackson this week. (Maximum value: High WR1)
Targets/Touches: Hello, Mr. White
Roddy White has returned to fantasy relevance in the past couple of weeks. Better late than never, writes Jason Smith. More ...
Start 'em
Torrey Smith at Detroit Lions (Mon.): Smith hasn't been the most consistent wide receiver in fantasy land, but he does rank among the 20 best players at his position based on points. He's also a nice option against the Lions, who have surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points (25.13 PPG) to opposing wide receivers since Week 11. (Maximum value: Low WR1)
Alshon Jeffery at Cleveland Browns: A mere three wide receivers have scored more fantasy points than Jeffery over the last four weeks, so he's too hot to bench regardless of the opponent. So whether or not CB Joe Haden is covering him this week, Jeffery needs to be in your starting lineup despite having an unfavorable matchup on paper. (Maximum value: Low WR1)
Roddy White vs. Washington Redskins: If you're in a PPR league, White has re-emerged as a wideout to trust. Over the last two weeks, the veteran out of UAB has recorded an impressive 18 receptions for 217 yards. Washington's pass defense can be vulnerable too, so White becomes a nice option in both PPR and standard formats this week. (Maximum value: High WR2)
Sleeper alert - Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Patterson has looked like a first-round star in recent weeks, scoring two touchdowns and a combined 20.8 fantasy points. Available in most leagues, he has a solid matchup against an Eagles defense that has allowed the most fantasy points (32.9 PPG) to wideouts on the road. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Sit of the week
Mike Wallace vs. New England Patriots: Wallace had scored a combined 32.9 fantasy points in two games before last week's 1.9-point stinker in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he isn't at all consistent for owners. What's more, he was limited to 41 receiving yards and 4.9 fantasy points in his last contest against the Patriots. (Maximum value: High WR2)
Sit 'em
Michael Crabtree at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Crabtree might be getting closer to being in true football shape, but this still isn't the week to start him. The Niners travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, where CB Darrelle Revis will be waiting for Crabtree in what should be a terrific one-on-one matchup. Keep him on the sideline. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Hakeem Nicks vs. Seattle Seahawks: A massive disappointment in fantasy land, Nicks has failed to score a touchdown and is a meager 48th in points among wide receivers in 2013. Couple that with a tough matchup against the Seahawks, and Nicks is tough to start. The same goes for Victor Cruz, who is suffering through a bad season too. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Michael Floyd at Tennessee Titans: Floyd had a nice hot streak a few weeks back, but an injured ankle appears to have slowed the Notre Dame product. If that weren't enough to bench him, consider this week's game in Tennessee -- the Titans defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points (8.9 PPG) to wide receivers on the road in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Owners beware - Vincent Jackson vs. San Francisco 49ers: Most owners can't afford to bench Jackson, so consider this a warning to temper your expectations this week. The veteran faces a tough Niners defense that has allowed six touchdown receptions and the fourth-fewest fantasy points (17.6 PPG) to opposing receivers this season. (Maximum value: High WR2)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!