Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 12

Randall Cobb at New York Giants: Believe it or not, but Cobb is the highest-scoring wide receiver in Green Bay based on fantasy points right now. He's also in the top 10 at the position with more points than Andre Johnson, Percy Harvin and Wes Welker. He needs to remain in fantasy lineups against the Giants, who have given up more fantasy points to wideouts at home than any other team in the NFL.