Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Atlanta, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Tennessee
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Doug Baldwin vs. Oakland Raiders, Terrance Williams vs. Arizona Cardinals, Mike Evans at Cleveland Browns
Sit 'Em
Bad matchups:Larry Fitzgerald at Dallas Cowboys, Eric Decker at Kansas City Chiefs, Allen Robinson at Cincinnati Bengals
