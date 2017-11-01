Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

Published: Nov 01, 2017 at 03:36 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Delanie Walker vs. Ravens, Jason Witten vs. Chiefs
Sleepers:Tyler Kroft at Jaguars, Tyler Higbee at Giants

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Austin Hooper at Panthers, George Kittle vs. Cardinals
Busts:Benjamin Watson at Titans, Ed Dickson vs. Falcons

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!

