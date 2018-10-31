Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes:Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Tarik Cohen at Buffalo Bills, Mark Ingram vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sleepers:Dion Lewis at Dallas Cowboys, Aaron Jones at New England Patriots
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Jordan Howard at Buffalo Bills, Jamaal Williams at New England Patriots
Busts:Kerryon Johnson at Minnesota Vikings, Tevin Coleman at Washington Redskins
