Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running backs

Published: Oct 30, 2018 at 10:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Tarik Cohen at Buffalo Bills, Mark Ingram vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sleepers:Dion Lewis at Dallas Cowboys, Aaron Jones at New England Patriots

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Jordan Howard at Buffalo Bills, Jamaal Williams at New England Patriots
Busts:Kerryon Johnson at Minnesota Vikings, Tevin Coleman at Washington Redskins

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL fantasy football season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW