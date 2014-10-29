Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Atlanta, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Tennessee
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Blair Walsh vs. Washington Redskins, Billy Cundiff vs. Cleveland Browns, Cairo Santos vs. New York Jets
Sit 'Em
Bad matchups:Josh Brown vs. Indianapolis Colts (Mon.), Caleb Sturgis vs. San Diego Chargers, Greg Zuerlein at San Francisco 49ers
