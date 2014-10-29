Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

Published: Oct 29, 2014 at 03:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Atlanta, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Tennessee

Start 'Em

Good matchups:Blair Walsh vs. Washington Redskins, Billy Cundiff vs. Cleveland Browns, Cairo Santos vs. New York Jets

Sit 'Em

Bad matchups:Josh Brown vs. Indianapolis Colts (Mon.), Caleb Sturgis vs. San Diego Chargers, Greg Zuerlein at San Francisco 49ers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE