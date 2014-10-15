Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

Published: Oct 15, 2014 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Philadelphia, Tampa Bay

Start 'Em

Good matchups:Eddie Lacy vs. Carolina Panthers, Joique Bell vs. New Orleans Saints, Frank Gore at Denver Broncos

Sit' Em

Bad matchups:C.J. Spiller vs. Minnesota Vikings, Matt Asiata at Buffalo Bills, Bishop Sankey at Washington Redskins

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL fantasy football season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW