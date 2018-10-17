Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Jake Elliott vs. Carolina Panthers, Ka'imi Fairbairn at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sleepers:Giorgio Tavecchio vs. New York Giants, Jason Sanders vs. Detroit Lions
Sit' Em
Sit 'Em:Dustin Hopkins vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aldrick Rosas at Atlanta Falcons (Mon.)
Busts:Wil Lutz at Baltimore Ravens, Randy Bullock at Kansas City Chiefs
