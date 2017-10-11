Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

Published: Oct 11, 2017 at 03:23 AM
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Michael Crabtree vs. Chargers, Jarvis Landry at Falcons
Sleepers:Taylor Gabriel vs. Dolphins, Jermaine Kearse vs. Patriots

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Jeremy Maclin vs. Bears, Eric Decker vs. Colts (MNF)
Busts:Amari Cooper vs. Chargers, Terrelle Pryor vs. 49ers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter **@Michael_Fabiano** or **Facebook**!

