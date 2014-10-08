Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Kansas City, New Orleans
Start 'Em
Sleeper alert:Keenan Allen at Oakland Raiders, Mohamed Sanu vs. Carolina Panthers, Kendall Wright vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sit' Em
Owners beware:DeSean Jackson vs. Arizona Cardinals, Kelvin Benjamin at Cincinnati Bengals, Eric Decker vs. Denver Broncos
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!