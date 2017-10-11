Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Kyle Rudolph vs. Packers, Coby Fleener vs. Lions
Sleepers:George Kittle at Redskins, A.J. Derby vs. Giants
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Jack Doyle at Titans (MNF), Jesse James at Chiefs
Busts:Jordan Reed vs. 49ers, David Njoku at Texans
