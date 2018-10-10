Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:James White vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Tevin Coleman vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sleepers:Phillip Lindsay vs. Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Jones vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mon.)
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Adrian Peterson vs. Carolina Panthers, Peyton Barber at Atlanta Falcons
Busts:Carlos Hyde vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dion Lewis vs. Baltimore Ravens
