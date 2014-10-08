Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

Published: Oct 08, 2014 at 03:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Kansas City, New Orleans

Start 'Em

Sleeper alert:Matt Bryant vs. Chicago Bears, Ryan Succop vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Chandler Catanzaro vs. Washington Redskins

Sit' Em

Owners beware:Blair Walsh vs. Detroit Lions, Dan Carpenter vs. New England Patriots, Mike Nugent vs. Carolina Panthers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More