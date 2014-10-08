Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Kansas City, New Orleans
Start 'Em
Sleeper alert:Matt Bryant vs. Chicago Bears, Ryan Succop vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Chandler Catanzaro vs. Washington Redskins
Sit' Em
Owners beware:Blair Walsh vs. Detroit Lions, Dan Carpenter vs. New England Patriots, Mike Nugent vs. Carolina Panthers
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!