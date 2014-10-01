Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Miami, Oakland
Start 'Em
Sleeper alert:Ryan Fitzpatrick at Dallas Cowboys, Alex Smith at San Francisco 49ers, Austin Davis at Philadelphia Eagles.
Sit' Em
Owners beware:Matt Ryan at New York Giants, Nick Foles vs. St. Louis Rams, Andy Dalton at New England Patriots.
