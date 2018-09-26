Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

Published: Sep 26, 2018 at 02:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Baltimore Ravens, Mike Williams vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sleepers:Sterling Shepard vs. New Orleans Saints, Dede Westbrook vs. New York Jets

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Corey Davis vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Antonio Callaway at Oakland Raiders
Busts:Larry Fitzgerald vs. Seattle Seahawks, Nelson Agholor at Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2021 NFL Fantasy football league.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW