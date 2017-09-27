Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

Published: Sep 27, 2017 at 03:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Sleepers:DeVante Parker vs Saints (London), Rishard Matthews at Texans
Deep sleepers:Allen Hurns at Jets, Paul Richardson vs. Colts

Sit 'Em

Busts:Jeremy Maclin vs. Steelers, Brandon Marshall at Buccaneers
Bust bewares:T.Y. Hilton at Seahawks, Amari Cooper at Broncos

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter **@Michael_Fabiano** or **Facebook**!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 6

Should you play an injury-riddled Bills defense against the Giants' suspect offensive line? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 6

Is it finally time to start the best leg in football? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 6

Is Dallas Goedert a must-play again? Should either of Buffalo's tight ends be in your lineup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 6

Which rookie receiver NEEDS to be in your lineup? Is Terry McLaurin a risky play? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 6

What's the play with the Colts' RB duo of Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor? Are any Ravens running backs worth starting? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 6

Is Joe Burrow back? Is Brock Purdy reaching must-play status? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 5

Is the Aidan Hutchinson-led Lions defense the top streaming option for this week? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 5

Is Jake Elliott the No. 1 kicker in fantasy at this point? Are we benching "star" kickers of yesteryear? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 5

One last return to the well with Darren Waller? Chase the points on Cole Kmet's big week? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 5

Can you start breakout receivers in tough matchups? Is Drake London a benchwarmer moving forward? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 5

Is De'Von Achane a must-start player? What to do with Rhamondre Stevenson in a tough matchup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 5

Which two rookie quarterbacks deserve a lineup spot? Which two former No. 1 overall picks need to hit the bench? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.