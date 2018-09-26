Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Jimmy Graham vs. Buffalo Bills, O.J. Howard at Chicago Bears
Sleepers:Austin Hooper vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Rhett Ellison vs. New Orleans Saints
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Charles Clay at Green Bay Packers, Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. New York Jets
Busts:Jesse James vs. Baltimore Ravens, Cameron Brate at Chicago Bears
