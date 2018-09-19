Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

Published: Sep 19, 2018 at 07:42 AM
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Will Fuller vs. New York Giants, Sammy Watkins vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sleepers:Devin Funchess vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Cooper Kupp vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Jordy Nelson at Miami Dolphins, Tyler Boyd at Carolina Panthers
Busts:Demaryius Thomas at Baltimore Ravens, Kenny Stills vs. Oakland Raiders

