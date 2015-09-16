Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Sit 'Em
In the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast the gang recapped all of the Week 1 action and analyzed injuries to stars like Dez Bryant, T.Y. Hilton and Andre Ellington. They also broke down some key waiver wire targets heading into Week 2. Don't forget to subscribe and listen in HERE!
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!