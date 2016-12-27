Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

Published: Dec 27, 2016 at 05:52 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Sleeper watch:J.J. Nelson at Rams, Eli Rogers vs. Browns

Sit' Em

Owners beware: Jeremy Maclin at Chargers, Alshon Jeffery at Vikings

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

