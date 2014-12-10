Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Martellus Bennett vs. New Orleans Saints (MNF), Julius Thomas at San Diego Chargers, Larry Donnell vs. Washington Redskins
Sit 'Em
Bad matchups:Mychal Rivera vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Jermaine Gresham at Cleveland Browns, Scott Chandler vs. Green Bay Packers
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!