Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Tyler Lockett vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mon.), Adam Humphries vs. New Orleans Saints
Sleepers:Courtland Sutton at San Francisco 49ers, Sterling Shepard at Washington Redskins
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Calvin Ridley at Green Bay Packers, John Brown at Kansas City Chiefs
Busts:Kenny Golladay at Arizona Cardinals
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!