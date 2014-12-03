Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

Published: Dec 03, 2014 at 02:55 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Good matchups:Golden Tate vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DeAndre Hopkins at Jacksonville Jaguars, Stedman Bailey at Washington Redskins

Sit 'Em

Bad matchups:Jeremy Maclin vs. Seattle Seahawks, Reggie Wayne at Cleveland Browns, Martavis Bryant at Cincinnati Bengals

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

