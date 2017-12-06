Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

Published: Dec 06, 2017 at 02:28 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Jack Doyle at Buffalo, Cameron Brate vs. Lions
Sleepers:Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Titans, Stephen Anderson vs. 49ers

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Tyler Kroft vs. Bears, Benjamin Watson at Steelers
Busts:Greg Olsen vs. Vikings, Julius Thomas vs. Patriots (Mon.)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter **@Michael_Fabiano** or **Facebook**!

