Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Andy Dalton at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Blake Bortles vs. New York Giants, Teddy Bridgewater vs. Carolina Panthers
Sit 'Em
Bad matchups:Zach Mettenberger at Houston Texans, Kyle Orton vs. Cleveland Browns, Derek Carr at St. Louis Rams
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to _**@MichaelFabiano**_ or send a question via **Facebook**!