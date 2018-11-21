Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Published: Nov 21, 2018 at 02:45 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Amari Cooper vs. Washington Redskins (Thur.), Calvin Ridley at New Orleans Saints (Thur.)
Sleepers:Danny Amendola at Indianapolis Colts, Keke Coutee vs. Tennessee Titans (Mon.)

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Donte Moncrief at Buffalo Bills, Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Minnesota Vikings
Busts:DeVante Parker at Indianapolis Colts, Demaryius Thomas vs. Tennessee Titans (Mon.)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

