Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Amari Cooper vs. Washington Redskins (Thur.), Calvin Ridley at New Orleans Saints (Thur.)
Sleepers:Danny Amendola at Indianapolis Colts, Keke Coutee vs. Tennessee Titans (Mon.)
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Donte Moncrief at Buffalo Bills, Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Minnesota Vikings
Busts:DeVante Parker at Indianapolis Colts, Demaryius Thomas vs. Tennessee Titans (Mon.)
