Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues.
Byes: Carolina, Pittsburgh
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Josh Gordon at Atlanta Falcons, Percy Harvin at Buffalo Bills, Anquan Boldin vs. Washington Redskins
Sit 'Em
Bad matchups:Keenan Allen vs. St. Louis Rams, Brandon LaFell vs. Detroit Lions, Wes Welker vs. Miami Dolphins
